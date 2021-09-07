Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,322,000 after acquiring an additional 108,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $184.72. 37,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

