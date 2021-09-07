State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial 5.88% 3.12% 0.99% Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48%

This table compares State Auto Financial and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.48 billion 1.52 $13.10 million ($0.19) -268.21 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.67 $90.77 million $0.74 14.23

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than State Auto Financial. State Auto Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for State Auto Financial and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

State Auto Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.68%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than State Auto Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats State Auto Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Commercial Insurance segment covers commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers compensation, farm and ranch, and other commercial. The Investment Operations segment provides investment services and is evaluated based on investment returns of assets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

