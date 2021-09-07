Stellar Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00179964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.57 or 0.07627136 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,824 coins and its circulating supply is 23,659,953,179 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

