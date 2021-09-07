Steven G. Litchfield Acquires 2,302 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 253,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,100. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.