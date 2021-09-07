StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 44.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 5,588.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

