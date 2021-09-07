STRAKS Price Up 34% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $47,471.77 and approximately $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

