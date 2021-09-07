Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAX. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

SAX opened at €66.45 ($78.18) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 57.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

