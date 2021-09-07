Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 174,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 83,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 472,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

