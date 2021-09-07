Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.11. 15,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,429. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

