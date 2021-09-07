Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. 705,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,427. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

