Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

