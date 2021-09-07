Swarm City (SWT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $957.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Swarm City has a market cap of $395,706.24 and approximately $957.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00151100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.14 or 0.00746653 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

