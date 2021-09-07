Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,053 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of American Financial Group worth $37,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

