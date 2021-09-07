Swiss National Bank Acquires 334,628 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,628 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of XPeng worth $34,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the second quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of XPEV opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion and a PE ratio of -30.81.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.