Swiss National Bank Acquires 36,758 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,677 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $32,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

LUV opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

