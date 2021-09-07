Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 158.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Li Auto worth $38,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -189.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

