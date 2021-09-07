Swiss National Bank Purchases 49,683 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $35,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 24.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

