Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 851,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,106 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KE were worth $40,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KE by 81.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of KE by 33.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KE by 34.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 52.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of KE by 183.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.