Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €117.93 ($138.75).

FRA:SY1 opened at €118.85 ($139.82) on Monday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.75.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

