Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

