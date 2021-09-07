Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.