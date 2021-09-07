Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bruker by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.