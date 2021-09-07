Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $562.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $987.43. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $555.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

