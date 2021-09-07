Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.30 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in VEREIT by 205.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 861,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after buying an additional 579,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 13.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

