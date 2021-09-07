Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 13,078 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in NV5 Global by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,316 shares of company stock worth $7,533,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

