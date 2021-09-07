Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222,452 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Athene were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Athene by 17.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATH. Citigroup increased their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

