Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.79

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.79 and last traded at $112.49, with a volume of 16349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

