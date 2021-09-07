Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

