Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

