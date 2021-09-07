Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.83 and a 200 day moving average of $385.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

