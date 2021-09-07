Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

