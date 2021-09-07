Telemus Capital LLC Has $972,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

GS stock opened at $411.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.