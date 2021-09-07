Telemus Capital LLC Sells 14,950 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.