Telemus Capital LLC Sells 611 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

CL opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.