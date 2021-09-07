Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 64,745 shares.The stock last traded at $75.88 and had previously closed at $76.00.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Tennant’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

