TenUp (TUP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $213,122.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $213,122.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 35,242,536 coins and its circulating supply is 27,286,661 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

