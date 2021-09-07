TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.80

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$94.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.59.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.