Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) in a report issued on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516,985 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

