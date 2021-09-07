Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $42.32

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.32, but opened at $43.98. Terminix Global shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 2,299 shares changing hands.

TMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,515,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

