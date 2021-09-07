Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of TERN stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

