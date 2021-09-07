Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,611,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,032,869,000 after acquiring an additional 533,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

