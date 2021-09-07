TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.24

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.24 and last traded at $115.19, with a volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.15.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Get TFI International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 8,696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.