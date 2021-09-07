The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report sales of $15.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

BPRN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.26. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

