The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 422,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

