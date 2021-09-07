The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $453.00 at Citigroup

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $400.00 to $453.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.86. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $311.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

