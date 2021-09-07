The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $81.18.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.
