The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $81.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

