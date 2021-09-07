The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.