The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

