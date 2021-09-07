The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.26

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 1521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

