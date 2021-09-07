The North West (NWC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The North West (TSE:NWC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of The North West stock opened at C$35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.42. The North West has a 12-month low of C$27.78 and a 12-month high of C$37.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The North West’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of The North West in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

